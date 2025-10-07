Jan Johansson to be honored at Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention

The 59th annual Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention will be held this Saturday, October 11, at East Rowan High School, four miles south of Salisbury, NC. The event will include competition in two band categories, bluegrass and bluegrass gospel, as well as individual youth and adult instrument and vocal competitions.

Since 1970, the host, the Granite Quarry Civitan Club, has honored individuals who have made a substantial contribution to the promotion and preservation of traditional old time and bluegrass music. This year’s honoree will be Jan Johansson. Born and raised in Sweden, Mr. Johansson relocated to the United States in the ’80s to pursue his fascination with bluegrass music. He eventually settled in the Raleigh area and became a performer, instructor, historian, collector, and friend to many of the movers and shakers within the industry. Following his award presentation at 8:00 p.m., Johansson will be joined on stage by a band of select friends for a brief performance.

The Ralph Pennington Memorial Master Fiddler Award will be presented to the First Place Fiddler in the adult competition. Pennington, originally from North Wilkesboro, NC, was a luthier of finely crafted string instruments. Although he played multiple instruments, he was widely recognized for his fiddle and mandolin playing and won numerous awards on both.

The Don and Margaret Livengood Memorial Award will be presented to the Most Outstanding Youth Performer as selected by the panel of judges. The award was created in memory of the couple. Don was the last of the original three Granite Quarry Civitan members who chaired the Fiddlers’ Convention Committee. The other two were James Mathis and Junior Bost.

Registration will open at 4:00 p.m. Youth competition begins at 5:30. All adult entries must be registered by 6:00 p.m. to be eligible to draw a number for performance time in a lottery style drawing. Youth winners will be announced at 9:00 p.m. following this year’s honoree presentation and performance.

The Granite Quarry Civitan Club will serve BBQ chicken plates, along with hamburgers, hotdogs, and homemade desserts throughout the day, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and during the convention.

East Rowan High School is located at 175 St. Luke’s Church Rd, Salisbury, NC. Admission is $12, children under 12 are free with a paid adult. Vivian Hopkins, former President of the North Carolina Bluegrass Association and daughter of the late Ralph Pennington, serves as fiddlers’ convention coordinator. All proceeds benefit the Granite Quarry Civitan Club