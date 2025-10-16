Jan Johansson receives Outstanding Contribution to Bluegrass Music Award

Milton Harkey and Jan Johansson at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © Sandy Hatley

Jan Johansson was honored at the 59th annual Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention on Saturday, October 11, at East Rowan High School, near Salisbury, NC. The event included competition in two band categories, bluegrass and bluegrass gospel, as well as individual youth and adult instrument and vocal competitions.

Since 1970, the Granite Quarry Civitan Club has honored individuals who have made a substantial contribution to the promotion and preservation of traditional old time and bluegrass music. This year’s honoree was Jan Johansson.

Born and raised in Sweden, Mr. Johansson relocated to the United States in the ’80s to pursue his fascination with bluegrass music. He eventually settled in the Raleigh area and became a performer, instructor, historian, collector, and friend to many of the movers and shakers within the industry. He is also a survivor who dealt with serious heart issues before receiving a heart transplant In 2011.

Vivian Pennington Hopkins started the proceedings at the rostrum.

“We are doing a special presentation. We honor someone each year that has had a significant impact in bluegrass and old-time traditional music throughout our region, North Carolina, and beyond.

I am honored to be included in Jan’s vast circle of friends. He is so talented and humble. The library of interviews and music that he continues to build is immense and so important. I am thrilled to be honoring him and have hopes that this is just a springboard for further recognition.

This year is a very special one. Normally, I do this, but this year I brought a dear, special friend who is going to tell you more about Jan Johansson than I ever knew. He has been a leader in bluegrass throughout the industry for so many years. This gentleman is our presenter for Jan Johansson. Please make welcome to Granite Quarry, Mr. Milton Harkey.”

Milton related…

“I’m glad to be here tonight and talk a little bit about Jan Johansson. I met Jan in 1986 when he came over from Sweden. I was jamming with Audie Blalock at a bluegrass festival. Jan came up and Audie asked him if he wanted to play and what he played. Jan said, ‘I play anything Monroe.’ He got to playing with us and he was no joke. He had really learned a lot in Sweden from listening to albums and songs.

He ended up in Asheville and he stayed at my house for six or eight months. He got a job at the Bluegrass Center there and he’s been teaching music ever since I’ve known him. From 1986 until now, that’s almost 40 years.

Jan got involved with some bands and teaching. I think he has probably taught somewhere in the neighborhood of 2,000 people. He’s taught them to play fiddle, mandolin, and guitar.

He’s known pretty well in the bluegrass industry and I’m proud to have called him my friend for a long, long time. He’ll talk to anyone about bluegrass music and fiddle playing. He knows all those songs. I’m proud for all the work that he has done for bluegrass musicians and the fans. I appreciate him and I know you will, too.”

Vivian then read the plaque.

“In appreciation to Jan Johansson for outstanding service to the bluegrass and old-time music industry from the Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention, October 11, 2025. Thank you, Jan.”

Jan was visibly moved.

“It is quite an honor. My road to the bluegrass has been long. I don’t want to take up a lot of time talking about it. Thank you very much.”

MC Big T Lassiter shared…

“There’s nobody in the world that knows bluegrass music more than Jan Johansson. He’s a great teacher and a great friend and he’s got an all-star band with him.”

Following his award presentation, Johansson, who is a gifted multi-instrumentalist, took his place in front of the microphone with his fiddle. He was joined by a band of his hand-selected friends for a brief performance. His ensemble included guitarist Jeff Huffman (Jan had played with Jeff’s dad in Roby Huffman & the Bluegrass Cut-Ups), banjoist Barney Rogers (Jan’s neighbor), mandolinist Alexander Meredith (Jan’s former student), and bassist Adael Shinn (Jan’s longtime friend).

“We’ll play some family-style bluegrass for you,” Jan stated after he introduced his band and then kicked off with the fiddle tune, Red Wing.

The band then played several classic instrumentals from Foggy Mountain Special to Monroe’s Old Dangerfield, and vocals like Walking After Midnight to Blue Ridge Cabin Home. Two of Jan’s young students, Alexander and Benjamin Ferranti, joined the ensemble on stage for the last tune for triple fiddles on Soldier’s Joy.

Jan expressed his gratitude with a written passage inside the convention’s program book.

“I am deeply honored to have been named this year’s honoree. It means a lot to me personally. When I was in high school in Sweden, we were asked to write a brief visionary paragraph about ‘where you see yourself in 30 years from now.’ I wrote: ‘I will hopefully be somewhere in the southern United States playing bluegrass music.’

My first encounter with bluegrass was one night when I woke to some banjo playing on the radio. I grabbed my 1970s-style cassette recorder and captured a couple of minutes. It was an amazing sound and I was immediately attracted to it. My advice to all, young and old, follow your dreams, if there is a will, there is a way.”