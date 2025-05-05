JAM students join None of the Above at Jammin’ in the Grove 2025 – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

The first annual Jammin’ in the Grove was held at the Blake Farms Family RV Resort in Union Grove, NC this past Saturday, May 3. The event, hosted by None Of The Above, a polished bluegrass band out of Surry and Yadkin Counties, was initiated to be a fundraiser for four area Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) programs.

Youngsters from the Caldwell County JAM, Stokes County JAM, Morganton JAM, and the Yadkin County JAM attended the event, and each group performed in between sets from featured bands which included The Zack Brown Band, The Biscuit Eaters, His & Hers, and None of the Above. Tim Frye, DJ at WPAQ and WBRF Radio, served as MC for the event. The local Union Grove Elementary School Cloggers kicked off the music by entertaining the audience with a couple of dance demonstrations.

Blake Farms owner, Brenda Blake, said she hopes the event will continue annually as a fundraiser for JAM, and members of None of the Above quickly agreed. The Blakes purchased the farmland formerly owned by the Harper Van Hoy family, who produced the annual Ole Time Fiddler’s and Bluegrass Festival at the site they called Fiddler’s Grove every Memorial Day Weekend from 1970 to 2013.

Featured bands began with Zack Brock and his four-piece ensemble. Zack is from Yadkinville, NC, and his musical influences come from country, bluegrass, rock, and Americana. Brock has released two EPs titled Old House Sessions and Sunday Morning Turnaround.

The Biscuit Eaters are a bluegrass family band from Surry County, NC comprised of the Wilkerson family that includes Samuel, 15; Josiah, 12; Maggie Jane, 10; Silas, 8; and Molly age 6. Meredith on guitar is the mom, and Jason on bass is the father. The kids are multi-instrumentalists.

His & Hers is a husband and wife fronted folk Americanagrass band from North Carolina. They have four albums, among them Come On In, in September 2022 and Live at The Primavera Roadhouse, Volume 1 in March of 2024.

None Of The Above, out of both Surry and Yadkin Counties, NC, has been performing in the Piedmont Triad area with their bluegrass-based acoustic music for well over 25 years. Their music incorporates elements and material from a variety of styles including bluegrass, alternative country, folk, rock, and their own original compositions.

According to Brenda Blake, the next Jammin’ in the Grove will be scheduled for May 2, 2026.