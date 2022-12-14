Jamie Johnson returns to The Grascals

In perhaps the most obvious personnel move in bluegrass history, The Grascals have welcomed back founding member Jamie Johnson on guitar and vocals following the recent departure of Chris Davis.

Johnson had been involved with the group going back to their earliest days as Dolly Parton’s bluegrass band. He left in 2015 in order to focus on treatment for alcoholism and depression, which had been causing problems in both the band and his family life.

Coming up on eight years of sobriety, Jamie has become a vocal proponent for addiction therapy using music, and a strong supporter of those undergoing treatment, especially in the music business.

He expresses nothing but gratitude for this second chance.

“I thank my Lord for His grace and this gift of sobriety, my family for their daily support and the best love ever, and I thank The Grascals for giving me another chance to pick some great music and finish what we started 19 years ago.”

He joins fellow founders Danny Roberts on mandolin and Terry Smith on bass, along with Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Adam Haynes on fiddle, and John Bryan on guitar.

Roberts says that this move brings a new energy to the group.

“Having Jamie back with us makes the band feel brand new again because of the excitement he brings. I am really looking forward to this next chapter of The Grascals story.”

Smith concurs, adding…

“I’m so happy about the return of one of the most beloved Grascals in our band history. Jamie is family.”

The Grascals will be heading back into the studio next month to get started on a new album with Mountain Home Music Company, with plans for a mid-2023 release.