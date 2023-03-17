Jamie Harper – photo by Lakyn Harper

The Grascals have announced that Jamie Harper has joined the group on fiddle. In a not-so-subtle nod to the age of the founding members, they also pointed out the 2024 will be Jamie’s 20th anniversary of being a professional musician, just as The Grascals celebrate their 20th as a band.

Congratulations all around!

Jamie had been performing as a member of Sideline, and has made the move to The Grascals with the retirement of Sideline. Before that, Harper worked with Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice.

Grascals founding mandolinist Danny Roberts says of their latest hire…

“We are really excited to welcome Jamie Harper to The Grascals. Harp’s amazing fiddle playing and energy fits us perfectly, and we are looking forward to the future of The Grascals with Jamie Harper in it!”

There is a renewed excitement among The Grascals these days, with the return of fellow founder Jamie Johnson on guitar and vocals. “Original Jamie” is back after dealing with an addiction issue, and is excited to welcome “new Jamie” into the group.

“It’s always a little scary moving forward after a band member change, especially when a great player and best friend move on. But, it’s all in God’s timing and not ours, and Jamie ‘Harp’ Harper has come on board and brought his great fiddle playing and singing to us, along with his awesome stage presence and we couldn’t be happier. Harp already fits us like an old catcher’s mitt, and we’re really looking forward to growing our friendship and making some great music memories together.

Welcome to The Grascals, Harp – let’s do this thing!”

For his part, Harper is rarin’ to go!

“Next year will mark 20 years of me being able to travel and play music professionally. In that time, I’ve had the pleasure to perform with and meet so many wonderful people, and in this new season of my life I am absolutely thrilled to be joining The Grascals!

Making music and traveling with these consummate professionals is going to be a blast, and I am so excited for what the future holds. Thanks so much to Jamie, Danny, Terry, Kristin, and John for the opportunity to come on board and be part of The Grascals!”

The Grascals have a busy spring and summer season shaping up, so keep an eye on their web site to see when you can catch them close to you.