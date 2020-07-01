Jamie Dailey speaks at his high school’s graduation

When Jamie Dailey graduated from Jackson County High School in 1993, he may have dreamed of returning someday as a TV star and a member of the Grand Ole Opry. And he had that chance last month when he attended graduation in Gainesville, TN.

He and his musical partner, Darin Vincent, have been raising money for some time to assist the towns where they grew up. For several years they have held an annual concert with all ticket proceeds donated to a special fund administered by the Cookeville Regional Medical Center Foundation, set aside for use in Jackson and Dekalb counties. Over the years they have collected and distributed tens of thousands of dollars to worthy recipients.

Of course this year’s graduation was a more muted affair, owing to social distancing requirements, but it turned into something special for Dailey, as he explains.

“Several years ago Darrin Vincent and I started a Helping Hands Foundation to help those in our hometown communities with basic needs such as clothing, food, medical attention, and scholarships.

In late May, I attended the graduation for the class of 2020 at the Jackson County High School, my alma mater.

When I arrived they asked if I would speak. Though I had not written a commencement speech I gave it my best off the cuff. At the end of my very short talk I was honored to hand out three scholarships made possible by the Dailey and Vincent Helping Hands Foundation.”

Here is video of his brief address to the students and families.

Jamie has a terrific new album out with his dad, JB Dailey, featuring a collection of classic country and bluegrass songs which they sing together, father and son. Step Back In Time can be found online through Pinecastle Records.

Dailey & Vincent expects to resume touring during again next month, and you can find all show dates on their web site. Their big country and bluegrass festival in Georgia, Landfest, is coming up in September as well.