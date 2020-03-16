Jamie Dailey and his dad, JB, release Nobody’s Darlin’ But Mine

When Jamie Dailey first hit the bluegrass scene with Doyle Lawson in 1998, audiences recognized a star in the making right away. The clarity and beauty of his tenor voice was a rare and wonderful thing, and his grasp of the subtleties of this music showed that he had been steeped in it for quite some time.

And in fact, he was. His teacher was his dad, JB Dailey, with whom young Jamie sang duets from the time he was old enough to remember song lyrics. Though he had never recorded before, JB has a rich singing voice, and Jamie has prevailed upon his father to make a record with him to preserve all the memories they have of harmonizing together.

Step Back In Time by JB & Jamie Dailey is scheduled for a May 8 release on Pinecastle Records. It will include 13 classic songs that should thrill lovers of the old time bluegrass sound that Jamie was nurtured in.

Dailey the younger says that it was an overdue privilege to be a part of this album.

“It has been a true honor to produce, sing and play on my Dad’s record. I’ve been encouraging him for years to let me produce a CD with him and he finally agreed. Several years ago, my Dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and it has taken its toll on him, especially when he plays guitar or dobro. Unfortunately, it can affect his voice at times. We took our time with this CD and recorded when he was feeling up to it.”

Pinecastle has released a debut single this week, Nobody’s Darlin’ But Mine, a quintessential number written by Jimmie Davis, which he first recorded back in 1935. It was given a memorable treatment by Merle Haggard in the early 1980s, and we now have it in duet form from JB and Jamie.

For JB, it has always been the time-honored standards like this that he enjoys singing.

“I’ve always loved the old bluegrass and Gospel songs that Jamie and I did growing up. I often thought of doing a CD, but could not have done it without Jamie’s encouragement and help. I hope you enjoy what we have put together on this recording.”

Nobody’s Darlin’ But Mine is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.