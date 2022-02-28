Jamey Pittman to The Edgar Loudermilk Band

Edgar Loudermilk has announced the newest member of his touring band. Jamey Pittman has come aboard on lead guitar.

A native of north Georgia, Pittman has worked as a professional musician for many years. He is known not only for his years in music, but also for his online instructional efforts. Jamey has been flatpicking since he was a boy, going with his father to bluegrass festivals in shows in the 1970s. He brings a wide range of tastes and experiences to the group, and Edgar welcomes him warmly into the band.

“Jamey’s diverse talent is the perfect fit for our new material, as well as for our existing catalog of music. He hit the ground running and continues to gain traction. We’ve a lot of good things on the immediate horizon for the Edgar Loudermilk Band, and we’re delighted to kick it off with welcoming Jamey.”

He joins Edgar on bass and lead vocals, Zack Autry on mandolin, and Wes Pettinger on banjo.

Loudermilk, of course, has long been known for both his singing and his songwriting in bluegrass music. He is perhaps best known for his many years with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out prior to establishing his own group and recording as a solid artist.

Look for The Edgar Loudermilk Band with Jamey Pittman on guitar this season when they tour near you. You can see their busy tour schedule online.