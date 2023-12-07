James Taylor with Punch Brothers on the Energy Curfew Music Hour

Punch Brothers with James Taylor and Gabby Moreno at the Audible Theater – photo © Avery Brunkus

This past weekend’s edition of the Energy Curfew Music Hour, hosted by Punch Brothers, featured James Taylor and Gabby Moreno as special guests. Taylor needs no introduction to anyone with an interest in acoustic music over the past 50 years, and Moreno is a Guatemalan singer and songwriter whose music crosses multiple genres.

Energy Curfew Music Hour is a musical variety concept show created by Chris Thile and his wife, Claire Coffee, held at the Minetta Lane Theatre in Manhattan. Punch Brothers appear on each program, along with different guests for one-of-a-kind collaborations before a live audience

The show’s pretense is an imagined near-term future in which electricity is closely rationed, and each episode is broadcast just ahead of a scheduled 24 hour energy curfew.

Each show is, in fact, recorded by Audible for eventual release on their system.

Many thanks to Michelle Firebaugh with Boneua/Bryan-Brown and photographer Avery Brunkus for these images from the December 2 performance.