James Reams releases first single from soundtrack album

Veteran bluegrass performer James Reams is preparing to release a soundtrack album from Like A Flowing River, a film about his life and career that came out last year. It will include music from the movie, as well as previously unreleased material from he and his band, The Barnstormers, and with iconic artists like Walter Hensley and Tom Paley.

A first single is available this week, with a lyric video, for the song River Rising, one James has written. He is supported by his current Barnstormers, Michael Rolland, Evan Ward, Dan Meyer and Billy Parker.

Looking back on 30 years in bluegrass, Reams expressed his gratitude for the embrace from the bluegrass world since he stepped in back in the early ’90s.

“I am truly honored and humbled for a lifetime of being welcomed into the bluegrass, old time, and country community. I want to celebrate and share this amazing milestone with fond reflection and embrace the new chapter with people who made it all happen.”

Here’s River Rising.

Look for more news on the soundtrack album soon.

Members of Amazon Prime can view Like a Flowing River: A Bluegrass Passage at no additional charge online. James and the Barnstormers will do a two-day residency at Gilley’s in Las Vegas this weekend, March 26-27.