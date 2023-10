Oscar Caudill with Falling Timber at IBMA Bluegrass Live! – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program was well represented last weekend during the IBMA Bluegrass Live! street festival in downtown Raleigh, NC. JAM executive director Brett Morris said 50 JAM kids in eight bands came from various parts of North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and South Carolina to perform on the various IBMA stages.

Here is a gallery G. Nicholas Hancock shot of the JAM bands.