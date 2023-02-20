Jake Workman releases 20 Flatpick Standards, Vol. 2

Like so many bluegrass artists during the recent pandemic shutdowns, Jake Workman, hot shot guitar slinger with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, turned his attention to offering online instruction when work was scarce.

Now that touring and live performance is back without restrictions, Jake has maintained his online presence as a teacher, giving lessons on guitar, mandolin, and banjo. He also does custom transcription, and has published a number of guitar tabs, available on his web site.

Last month Jake released a second volume of his 20 Flatpick Standards book, with highly melodic arrangements of tunes every bluegrass guitarist needs to know. Like the first, Vol. 2 includes 20 selections, mostly fiddle tunes, in a variety of keys.

We won’t promise that this digital tab book will give you the speed or dexterity that Workman displays on stage and in the studio, but anyone trying to build a flatpicking repertoire will surely gain some new ideas and techniques while adding to their catalog with Flatpicking Standards Vol. 2.

Included are guitar tabs and links to digital audio for the following:

Alabama Jubilee

Big Sandy River

Bill Cheatham

Cold Frosty Morning

Denver Belle

East Tennessee Blues

Fisher’s Hornpipe

Forked Deer

Home Sweet Home

June Apple

Leather Britches

Monroe’s Hornpipe

New Camptown Races

Over the Waterfall

Paddy on the Turnpike

Ragtime Annie

Reuben

Temperance Reel

Turkey in the Straw

Wildwood Flower

Jake gives a brief description in this video.

Flatpicking Standards Vol.2 is available for sale on Jake’s web site for $60.