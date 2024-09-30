Jake Workman leaving Ricky Skaggs

Fiery flatpicking guitarist Jake Workman has announced his intention to leave Ricky Skaggs’ fine touring band, Kentucky Thunder, at the end of November. Primary among the reasons shared is his desire to stay closer to his beloved wife, Rebekah, and their three lovely children.

Jake joined the band in November of 2015, after having demonstrated his skills with the band Driven, based out west, for several years. Rebekah was also a member of that group, playing fiddle and singing, and they turned a good many heads when they were an invited showcase act during World of Bluegrass 2014.

He took over with Ricky when Cody Kilby left after 14 years to join The Travelin’ McCourys, where he remains today.

On top of the A-1 top requirement to play in this group – the ability to play solos at nearly impossible speeds – Workman also brought his inventive approach to both lead and rhythm guitar, where he likewise excelled, and many new ideas from his prior background in jazz and rock music. Jake received his degree in Jazz Guitar from the University of Utah before heading to Nashville.

On top of the many fans he has gained through touring with Ricky, Jake also has built a large online following, through sharing dozens of videos of his practice routines.

He was quite adamant in announcing his departure to make sure everyone knew he wasn’t leaving his music behind.

“I’d like to make it clear that I very much plan to continue to get out and play shows as calls come my way, teach camps/workshops, recording sessions, etc, whether it’s close to home or across the world. I’ve also got a good few music projects underway of my own that I’ll have more time to get into – more to come there! I have been asked if I’m moving on to a new band specifically, and I’m not as of now, but not opposed either. I may freelance it for a bit and see where it heads. Performing music is a part of me and essential.”

Jake will also maintain his private teaching commitments which keep him plenty busy, and will be able to offer more time to those who want to study with him online.

And he offers deep gratitude and admiration to his bossman, and fellow members of Kentucky Thunder.

“It’s been a magical ride to get the call and play music with one of my biggest heroes ever. We’ve had nine wonderful years, with some epic shows and milestones in Ricky’s career, and mine too. I’ve grown so much in my guitar playing and musicianship as I’ve studied under Ricky. Can’t thank him enough for being such a caring mentor and a great friend. He is a legend.

I’m so proud of the current and past Kentucky Thunder members I’ve been able to play with. I’ve performed alongside some of the most incredible musicians in the world in this band, and I don’t take it for granted. They are my best of friends, more like family at this point. I have 10 more shows as of right now, my last one will be in Chicago on 11/21. Anything you see on the Skaggs tour between now and then I WILL be at. Come on out!

This decision hasn’t been an easy one to make but is the right one at this time. I have and will always put my family first, and believe it’s time to have more control over my travel/gigging schedule. My wife and I have three amazing kids and I’m excited to have more time at home here in Utah.”

Starting in December, Justus Ross, currently mandolinist with the Harman Ruble Band in Missouri, will start a 90-day trial period with Skaggs. Best of luck to Justus, and Ricky, and all of his Kentucky Thunderers.

We know that Jake Workman will continue to amaze and inspire with his guitar playing, and will anxiously await the new projects to which he alluded.