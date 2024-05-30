Jake Workman has a new baby boy

Posted on by Sandy Hatley

Jake Workman (lead guitarist with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder) and his wife, Rebekah, also a talented bluegrass musician, welcomed their third child, Aaron Abram Workman, into their fold at 11:14 am MST on Saturday, May 18. He joins siblings: Isaac (age 3) and Elizabeth (age 1). All are doing well. 

Workman said, “My third time witnessing this miracle and it never gets any less incredible. He and his mom are both in great shape. These kiddos make my life so much better. Grateful to my sweet Rebekah, she is as tough as it gets. Time to get the band started!”

Congratulations to the growing Workman family!

Aaron Abram Workman, born May 18, 2024
Jake, Elizabeth, Aaron, and Isaac Workman, May 2024
Aaron, Jake, and Rebekah Workman, May 2024

