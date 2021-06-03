Jake Lauzon to Nothin’ Fancy on guitar

Nothin’ Fancy has announced the addition of a new band member. Jake Lauzon has joined the group on guitar, giving them the opportunity to declare themselves to be an international outfit!

Jake is a native of Markham, Ontario and grew up in Orono near the shores of Lake Ontario. There was music in the home when he was a lad, and after much badgering, he finally convinced his father to let him learn to play the guitar. From there he quickly developed into a fine bluegrass picker, comfortable on all the bluegrass instruments, but excelling on the guitar. So much so that he was recognized as the Bluegrass Guitar Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 at the Central Canadian Bluegrass Awards.

He tells us that he is delighted to join the group, long noted for their mix of original bluegrass and playful stage antics.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play with Nothin Fancy. The members are a mix of seasoned veterans and younger members in supporting roles. There is a real sense of humour and camaraderie between the guys, which is immediately apparent. The band plays with great energy and has a huge presence. The potential seems endless! I am really looking forward to what the future holds.”

Lauzon joins founder and band leader Mike Andes on mandolin, long time member Chris Sexton on fiddle, Jacob Flick on banjo, and James Cox on bass. He has already played several shows with the band, who now welcome him in as a regular bandmate.

Though their signature Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival for this year has been cancelled, the guys have a busy summer tour schedule shaping up. Keep an eye on their web site for full details.