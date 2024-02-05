Jake Goforth to Edgar Loudermilk Band

Jake Goforth photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

Good things are happening for Edgar Loudermilk in 2024. Just after receiving the Bass Player of the Year Award at SPBGMA, he announced that he is adding a new guitarist to his band in the person of Jake Goforth, a 17-year-old powerhouse flatpicker from Troy, NC.

A soulful singer well versed in Tony Rice-style guitar picking and Dan Tyminski-style vocals, Goforth has been playing since he was seven years old. This skillful young musician has performed on stage as a special guest with Dan Tyminski, Rhonda Vincent, the Gibson Brothers, Sideline, and numerous others. When just 11, Goforth was featured on a video that went viral of him performing Man of Constant Sorrow on stage with Dan Tyminski. Recognized for his talent, he was also part of IBMA’s Kids on Bluegrass for numerous years.

In recent years, Goforth has performed in several regional bands, received numerous awards at fiddlers’ conventions, and showcased at IBMA this past September. He has definitely already made an impression within the bluegrass community.

Bluegrass First Class promoter Milton Harkey tells us, “Joining the Edgar Loudermilk Band will be a wonderful opportunity for Jake Goforth to play and sing bluegrass music professionally. Jake plays the Tony Rice style guitar as well as anyone I know. So if you get a chance to hear him perform, don’t miss it. In fact, you might want to ask him to sing Tony’s famous song, Me and My Guitar, for you. You won’t forget it.”

Jake says that he is rarin’ to go.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to join up with a band of this caliber, and can’t wait to make some great music with these boys!”

And Edgar already sees the promise of having him in the group.

“We are so excited about having Jake onboard. He brings a lot of energy in his playing, and we have all enjoyed what he brings to the table. We can’t wait for everyone to hear the band with Jake holding down the guitar!”

This talented young picker will be in for some extensive touring. In February alone, the Edgar Loudermilk Band is performing from Arizona to Texas to Florida. To see where they will be playing, visit the band online.