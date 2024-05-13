Jake Burrows to Nick Chandler & Delivered

Pinecastle recording artists Nick Chandler & Delivered have announced a personnel change.

North Carolina banjo picker Jake Burrows has come onboard to tour with Nick. Jake is a bluegrass veteran, having worked previously with Lonesome Will Mullins, The Kody Norris Show, and The Kevin Prater Band.

He says he welcomes the chance to get back into performing again after a break.

“After having to come off of the road last year due to family and health issues, I didn’t know when I would be able to return to playing on the road, or if I even could. When the opportunity came up to play again I was excited to get back out there. Nick and the whole group are a great bunch of people to be with, and I am excited to see what the future brings.”

Chandler says that Burrows is a good fit.

“I have been following this young mans career for many years and I have always enjoyed his style of banjo playing. I think Jake will be a great asset to Nick Chandler and Delivered, and we are excited to bring him out on the road with us.”

Jake joins Nick on mandolin and lead vocals, Spencer Atkinson on guitar, and Gary Trivette on bass.

You can keep up with their comings and goings online.