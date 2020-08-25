Jaelee Roberts to Mountain Home Music

Mountain Home Music has announced the signing of young bluegrass singer and songwriter, Jaelee Roberts, to the label.

Born of bluegrass royalty, the 19 year old vocalist is the daughter of Danny Roberts, mandolinist with The Grascals, and Andrea Mullins Roberts, former singer with Special Consensus and Petticoat Junction. Growing up around the world of professional bluegrass music, Jaelee got a first hand look at how it all works, from the creative and recording side, to the drudgery of travel and separation.

Even as a preteen, it was quite common to find her jamming with both groups of other youngsters, and more experienced pros alike, at festivals and concerts where her parents were involved. Andrea also runs the Andrea Roberts Agency, who books and manages several top acts in bluegrass, so most any weekend, either mom or dad was off to a show with Jaelee in tow.

Danny and The Grascals also provided plenty of opportunities for Jaelee to sing with them on stage, so that even as a college student, she can truly say that she has years of professional experience.

Miss Roberts says that she had to pinch herself once the deal with her new label was done.

“Some of my biggest musical influences have been or are on Mountain Home, and for me to be among them almost doesn’t seem real. There is always so much amazing music coming from this label, and having the opportunity to make my own music is what I’ve hoped for and dreamed about. I’m so blessed to now be able to call myself a Mountain Home recording artist, and to be part of the MH family — and it really is family.”

She possess an unusually agile and powerful voice, and a deep familiarity with the bluegrass tradition. There is every reason expect her to find success in our industry.

Have a listen with her 2019 take on All My Tears, covering Emmylou Harris’ version from twenty five years ago.

Now in her second year in the songwriting and music business program at Middle Tennessee State University, Roberts says that she is psyched to see how much appeal tradition-based music has to her age group.

“I see myself as being a friend and ‘cheerleader’ to others. I have been around bluegrass music all of my life and have grown up with so many people around my age that it seriously feels like we’re a huge family. I learn from my peers and I feel like we all learn from each other; it’s really quite cool to see how many of the younger generation are sticking with the bluegrass and classic country roots alongside those who are going for more ‘out of the box’ sounds. I love being part of this music, and I’m so blessed to be surrounded by so many friends who are so talented, and share the love of music just like I do!”

Keep an eye out for some new music soon from Jaelee Roberts and Mountain Home Music.