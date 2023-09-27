Jaelee Roberts on the Grand Ole Opry (9/19/23) – photo © Eric Ahlgrim Photography

We finally got ahold of some photos from Jaelee Roberts’ Grand Ole Opry debut back on September 19. Only 22 years of age, she had already performed on the Opry as a member of Sister Sadie, but this marked her her first official set under her own name.

Roberts has released an album as a solo artist, Something You Didn’t Count On, and it was on the strength of this project that she was invited to sing on the 19th. Opry management had watched her grow up, tagging along with her dad, Danny Roberts, who is a founding member of The Grascals, and before that played in Dolly Parton’s bluegrass band.

Jaelee used her family connections in Nashville to pull a whale of a backing band: Rob McCoury on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Alan Bartram on bass, and Deanie Richardson on fiddle.

Well done, Jaelee!