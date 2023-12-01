Jacob Wright to Mike Mitchell Band

Virginia banjo picker Jacob Wright, who has spent the past several years working with Larry Sparks, has announced that he will be leaving the Lonesome Ramblers at the end of this year.

He tells us that working with Sparks has been the experience of a lifetime for him.

“The last five years have been a dream come true! I’ve been very blessed to play music with one of my heroes across the country, and even on the Grand Ole Opry. However, all good things must come to an end, so I feel like it is time for change.

I will be joining the Mike Mitchell band this upcoming year, and I am looking forward to playing music with these fine people. Looking forward to the future and all the good music to come!”

Wright lives quite near Mitchell’s base in southwestern Virginia, so he will be able to cut down on some travel meeting up with the band.

Here’s a video of Jacob with The Lonesome Ramblers at Meadowgreen Park in Kentucky earlier this year.

Jacob will start with Mike Mitchell on January 20 at the Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree in Mount Sterling, OH. You can see all of Mike’s dates online.