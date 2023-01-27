Jacob Groopman to Becky Buller Band

Skip to content
Becky Buller has announced the permanent addition of Jacob Groopman to her touring group on guitar.
A Virginia native, Jacob has played music all over the US. He studied in college at the Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio, then moved west to the Bay Area of California where he plied his trade in a wide variety of musical styles. There he met up with powerhouse vocalist Melody Waker, with whom he recorded and toured from 2011 until 2021, both as an acoustic duo and with the progressive grass act Front Country.
He says that he is delighted to take on this new role.
“I am thrilled to be the newest member of the Becky Buller Band! It’s been great getting to know them over the last few months and I can’t wait to get out on the road. Becky’s singing, fiddling, and songwriting are some of the best in the business; Ned, Wes, and Daniel bring an extremely high level of musicianship and talent to everything they do. I’m very excited to see what we can create together!”
Buller says that Groopman suits not only their diverse musical styles, but their wacky personalities as well.
“We had so much fun on the road with Jacob this past September, and again on our run of Christmas shows. I was thrilled when he mentioned he’d like to be more permanently included in our music, mayhem, and merriment.
Y’all know how the band and I like to mix things up, and Jacob’s versatility on guitar suits our various vibes. From Jimmy Martin to Django Reinhardt, and everything in between; Jacob has mastered it all. After a killer run with his and his wife Melody Walker’s band, Front Country, (which went on hiatus in 2021), Jacob knows the ways of the music biz.
But, most importantly, he’s a fan of Star Trek AND The Muppets.
He fits right in!”
Jacob joins Becky on fiddle and lead vocals, Ned Luberecki on banjo, Daniel Hardin on bass, and Wes Lee on mandolin. The Becky Buller Band has a full schedule shaping up for 2023, and invites everyone to
visit their web site for tour details.
