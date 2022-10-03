Jacob Eller to Volume Five on bass

Jacob Eller has been announced as the new bass player with consistent bluegrass chart toppers Volume Five.

Bluegrass fans know Jacob from his time on bass with Galax, VA group No Speed Limit, and with both Sierra Hull and The Church Sisters.

He says that he is eager to be working with his new group, headed up by Mississippi fiddler Glen Harrell.

“I’ve been a Volume Five fan for years. I’m excited to get out and play music with these guys. The songs and musicianship are top shelf.”

In addition to Harrell on fiddle and lead vocals, the band consists of Jacob Burleson on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, and Chris Wade on banjo.

Glen tells us that Jacob was the right guy from the start.

“When Jacob Eller played his first gig with us, I knew he had the groove we were looking for. He’s a very talented guy and fits right in with Volume Five in every aspect. We look forward to playing and recording music with him!”

Volume Five is headed to Tennessee and Virginia over the next few weeks. You can see their full schedule online.