Jacob Connor to Backline on mandolin

Backline, an up-and-coming contemporary bluegrass group from northwestern South Carolina that focuses on original material, has announced that Jason Connor has joined the group on mandolin.

Jacob is 28 years of age from Conover, NC, and has experience playing of late with Carolina Divide.

He says that he is psyched to join up with Backline.

“I’m super excited for this new friendship and adventure in my music career, and look forward to making great music with this great band.”

He joins primary vocalist Katelyn Ingardia on guitar, Travis Tucker on reso-guitar, Zach Carter on banjo, and Chris Williamson on bass.

Travis tells us he was impressed with Connor the first time he heard him play.

“The first time I remember hearing Jacob play was about seven years ago at the Ellenboro fiddlers convention. I really like his approach to the mandolin and I’m really looking forward to playing some great shows with him! Welcome aboard my friend.”

Here’s a video of Backline practicing this week on a new song, Running My Heart Into The Ground, which Kaetlyn and Jacob co-wrote.

Ingardia likewise welcomes Connor into the family.

“We are thrilled to have Jacob come aboard and be a part of this next chapter of Backline! His style of playing and vocals fit right in with the band. We are looking forward to bringing a new sound and new music to the stage in this upcoming 2023 season.”

You can catch Backline this Friday (1/6) on WNCW live in Studio B at 3:00 p.m. (EST). The station’s signal is available on multiple frequencies in western North Carolina, and worldwide via online streaming.

They will also be playing at WNCW for Going Across The Mountain Live on January 14 at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC, opening for Darin & Brooke Aldridge and Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive.

You can learn more about Backline at their web site.