Jackson Hollow to Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of popular British Columbia grassers, Jackson Hollow, to the label.

The strength of this quartet is in their vocals, with lead singer Tianna Lefebvre out front. She is a multiple award winner from the British Columbia Country Music Association, and the band has over their short tenure been named three time winners of the BCCMA Gaylord Wood Traditional Country Award.

Also prominent in Jackson Hollow is her husband, Mike Sanyshyn, who contributes fiddle, mandolin, and vocals. Mike has multiple fiddle championships under his belt, including four Provincial Fiddle titles, and Fiddle Player of the Year awards from both the BCCMA and the Canadian Country Music Association. He also regularly places in the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Championships.

They are supported by Charlie Frie on bass and David Barber on banjo and guitar.

You can get a taste of their acoustic country-flavored sound in this socially-distanced video they created of a Roger Miller classic during the shutdown last year.

Mountain Fever says that we should expect new music soon from Jackson Hollow.