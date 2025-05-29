Jackson Bethune Music launches in Georgia

Jackson Bethune, 24-year-old entrepreneur from Meridan, GA, has launched his own business: Jackson Bethune Music LLC, a full service company that offers both stage audio and lighting.

With on-the-job training from some of the best sound men in the business (Scotty Bolen, Allen Conner, Geoffrey Keyes, and John Holder), this young man began crafting his trade as a teenager.

“I was looking over their shoulders to see exactly what they were doing.”

Bethune explained its origins.

“I started Jackson Bethune Music LLC as a side project after COVID. I had a little bit of sound equipment, played music, and gave lessons so I decided to go full-in with my own business. That’s how it came to be. I was still working as a contractor for other companies like Blue Ridge Sound, and going out with Little Roy & Lizzy, The Malpass Brothers, and some other bands touring as their sound guy.

As time went along, John Holder of Blue Ridge Sound started slowing down a little which allowed me [to assume] some Florida festivals, specifically the Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival, and then he let me have Little Roy & Lizzy’s festival before he decided to fully retire. I started building up my own equipment little by little. I still worked for John until Hurricane Helene, which hit North Carolina and Tennessee very hard, and John lost all of his equipment [in the flood].

Initially, I really had no interest [in managing a sound company]. Several years ago, John hinted about someone taking over Blue Ridge Sound, keeping it going, and taking over the contracts. I didn’t really think that would ever be me to want to own such a large company and do that kind of thing, but I felt kind of led. I had always wanted some kind of touring job, to be somebody’s full-time sound guy and travel with a band all the time. I tried my hand at that, but the Lord had other plans.

I got called into ministry part time at First Baptist Church Brunswick [GA] as production manager and audio coordinator, but with that, I also lead worship from time to time. I’m very passionate about that and want to continue down the road of ministry for as long as the good Lord lets me.

That position still affords me a good amount of time to work festivals. So when John unfortunately got flooded out which forced him to retire, he called me and asked, ‘Is it OK to recommend your company for these festivals [he had contracted]?’ And I said, ‘Well, if I get a few of them I’ll have to invest in some additional equipment, but yes, if they would trust me to do it.”

Those promoters did confidently put their trust in him.

“Since then I’ve taken over the Malpass Brothers Bluegrass & Country Music Festival and the Threshers’ Reunion in Denton, NC, plus Camp Springs Memorial Day and Labor Day Bluegrass Festivals near Reidsville, NC. I still do both Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festivals for Danny Stewart, and Little Roy & Lizzy’s Festival [in Lincolnton, GA]. I also do the Big Bass & BBQ festival in Inverness, FL and the Honeymoon Island Festival in Dunedin, FL.”

Bethune is staying busy, but is interested in working even more.

“I still have room for three or four more festivals, preferably two more in the spring and maybe two in the fall. Promoters need to know that I may not be the cheapest bid, but I offer a quality product. You get what you pay for.”

Though he doesn’t employ a full staff, he contracts individuals to assist in jobs.

“Luke Lindbloom has been my number one guy [to assist me] so far. We work together quite a bit.”

Jackson even had his former boss, John Holder, working alongside him recently on Mother’s Day weekend for The Malpass Brothers festival. He was grateful for the help.

“John’s always willing to lend a hand if I ever need one.”

Bethune offers more than just audio and lighting.

“Jackson Bethune Music LLC is a sound company, but I also do overdub recording with it. I played pedal steel on a song on Jason Barie’s last project that will be coming out sometime in the near future.

I also teach lessons under that umbrella. I use my sound gear locally here, too, in Brunswick, GA.”

Bethune, a multi-instrumentalist, has a flexible schedule and still has time to perform gigs as well.

“I played guitar on The Malpass Brothers [RFD-TV] show for Randy Travis, Shenandoah, T Graham Brown, and Neil McCoy. I’m grateful to The Malpass Brothers and Little Roy & Lizzy that I used to travel full-time for still giving me opportunities.”

One of those opportunities for the young entrepreneur included performing on the Grand Ole Opry with The Malpass Brothers while they were out on tour this spring.

John Holder, retired CEO of Blue Ridge Sound, related a little history.

“When Jackson was 15 years old, he contacted me about learning how to do sound for bluegrass and acoustic music. He was already playing both guitar and banjo by that time, and had seen Blue Ridge Sound working at the Palatka Bluegrass Festival. He responded to a Facebook message I had posted saying we were looking to apprentice techs for the summer. He said he was interested in learning sound and production. That was nine years ago. What a journey he and I have shared!

Music encompasses Jackson. It’s just part of him. I’ve had the privilege of working with many of the best sound companies and engineers in the business and unequivocally say that Jackson naturally has as good as set of ears as anyone I’ve ever worked with. He intuitively hears and knows what to do. That’s not something that can easily be taught, he just was born with it. He makes it as close to what I try to achieve as anyone I’ve ever encountered.

Then you can talk about the musicianship. He’s a multi-instrumentalist. I’m speaking musician talk here: he brings the goods, blows down the trees, swings the big hammer, etc.…You get the point!

I’m proud to know him. He’s a great young man and human being.”

Doug Stuart, Denton FarmPark employee, home of both The Malpass Brothers Festival and Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion, shared a humorous tale from Bethune’s early sound apprenticing days.

“John Holder and I were just recalling this story Mother’s Day weekend with fondness.

It was Sunday, July 7, 2019. I only remember the date because it was the first weekend that The Classic Family Restaurant [in Denton] reopened following their fire. Jackson had just spent five days working with John Holder and Blue Ridge Sound for the 49th Annual Southeast Old Threshers Reunion at Denton FarmPark.

As I recall, he had been dropped off in North Carolina by his mom prior to Threshers, and was to be picked up by his church youth leaders on the day after Threshers ended to head to a summer youth camp. Jackson had asked permission to stay the night in the mobile home that is used as the hospitality area for the bands. After all of the work was done to tear down the sound, Jackson headed off to bed sometime after midnight.

The next morning we found Jackson wrapped up in a moving blanket on the stage asleep. When [my wife] Stacey and I questioned him about why he was on the stage, he boldly proclaimed that he wasn’t sleeping in that mobile home because he saw a mouse! I proceeded to tell him about the possums, racoons, skunks, and other critters that roamed those grounds frequently. It didn’t sway him one bit.

A few hours later he wandered into our campsite as we were packing up and asked for food. He said that he didn’t realize that the food vendors wouldn’t be open on the day after the show ended. Poor feller was hungry, stranded and scared of mice! We stopped what we were doing, took him in as our own and carried him to The Classic.

He’s been one of Stacey’s adopted kids ever since that day. To this day, he will NOT sleep in that trailer!”

Promoter Danny Stewart also praised Jackson.

“My wife and I have promoted festivals for almost 20 years now, and have to say that in the beginning, we made many mistakes. The big one was not having a soundman that knew bluegrass music. There are plenty of good sound companies out there, but most don’t understand the way bluegrass music is created.

Jackson is a role model of the perfect soundman. He has ‘Bluegrass Ears.’ He, himself, is a musician, and plays every instrument as a professional, so he knows who is taking the break, who is playing backup, and keeps the vocals on top.

We use him for our Florida Bluegrass Festivals and are proud to call him a good friend. We no longer have to wonder if our sound is going to be good.

You can’t get any better than Jackson!”

Lizzy Long agreed.

“I’ve known Jackson since he was a child. Being able to help, influence, and work with him is being on cloud nine. He is the best bar none in this business!”

Christopher Malpass added…

“Jackson’s talents are unmatched. He is a great musician, singer, and sound man. I have never done a show where the sound was not perfect when he was behind the board. Not to mention his faith and integrity, and just being a great person.

I’m so proud of all he has done and continues to do for this business. Always a pleasure to work with Jackson.”

To secure Jackson Bethune Music LLC for sound and lighting needs, visit him online, or contact him by email.

Good luck, Jackson! Our music community needs more bluegrass ears!