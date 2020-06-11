Jack Tottle channels Bob Dylan with Everybody Must Get Masked

I came across comments about COVID protective mask-wearing from two of my greatest musical heroes, Dolly Parton and Sonny Osborne.

BE SAFE,

BE RESPECTFUL,

WEAR YOUR MASK,

LEAD WITH LOVE

Dolly Parton – From her recent video, When Life Is Good Again

YOU ALL STAY SAFE, PLAY BY THE RULES, WEAR THOSE DUMB LOOKING BUT LIFE SAVING MASKS. PLEASE REMEMBER, IT’S YOUR LIFE YOU’RE PUTTING At RISK WHEN YOU MIX AND MINGLE TOO CLOSE.

Sonny Osborne – at the conclusion of his always delightful “Ask Sonny Anything” feature in Bluegrass Today for May 29, 2020

Spoken Intro To the Following Song (Internet meme forwarded from a good friend somewhere in cyberspace):

Maaan, all these doctors and nurses and microbiologists and immunologists and epidemiologists and other researchers keep saying that COVID is still dangerous.

But all these dudes I went to high school with who barely passed science say it’s not dangerous.

It’s SO hard to know who to believe any more!

Everybody Must Get Masked — by Jack Tottle

(To the tune of Everybody Must Get Stoned, with apologies to Bob Dylan)

Everybody must get masked

It’s really not the very hardest task

We’re not supposed to wait until we’re asked

But everybody must get masked.

They’ll mask you when you’re going to the store

They’ll mask you when you’re walking in the door.

They’ll mask you when you leave your car.

They’ll mask you when you walk into the bar.

CHORUS:

You may want to go SLOW or FAST,

But EVERYBODY must get masked!

They’ll mask you when you go to work

It doesn’t matter if you go berserk

It doesn’t matter if you make a fuss

It doesn’t matter if you scream and cuss.

They say your mask helps others more than you

Your friend’s safety could depend on what you do.

The Bible doesn’t preach against hard labor

It only asks us all to love our neighbor.

Even when we’re feelin’ mighty fine,

Even when we don’t — show a single sign,

That sneaky virus could be there right inside

Waitin’ for a chance to hitch a ride.

America is the dear land of the free

I’m free — to think of you OR only me.

I’m free to give OR free to only take

I’m free to sacrifice for others’ sake.

It only takes a single sneeze or breath

To make a difference for somebody’s life or death

For some mother, dad, or child or wife.

We’re free to choose the way that favors life.

Everybody needs to get masked

It’s really not the very hardest task

We’re not supposed to wait until we’re asked

But everybody should get masked.