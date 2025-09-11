J.R. Freeland to Route 3

Route 3 has announced the addition of J.R. Freeland to the band on banjo, filling the spot recently vacated by Janice Martin.

Freeland is a Missouri native, where he was raised in a bluegrass family, starting on the banjo at age seven. Living with his family now in Arkansas, J.R. pulled away from music for a time to dedicate time to his growing family, with several children competing in rodeo. But once he and his wife Stacy’s youngest, Charla, decided to learn guitar and give up rodeo, he was right back at it.

The Charla Freeland Band, with dad on banjo, has played the past few years at festivals from Michigan to Texas, and placed second in the SPBGMA International Band Contest in 2023.

Speaking jointly, Route 3

“We are thrilled to welcome J.R to the band. Greg and J.R. had previously worked in Southwind together, and we have all known each other for many years. The first time he filled in with us, there was an instant connection. The music just felt natural, like we had been playing together for years.

J.R. has gained the reputation of being one of the finest banjo players in the country, and we are honored to have him join us. J.R. and his family are some of the finest people you will ever meet, we are truly thankful to have them joining us on our musical journey. We are excited to see what God has in store for us!

We are planning on heading into the studio in the next few months to begin working on a brand-new project. We can’t wait to record some new material we have been working on, and plan to have a new album out by early spring”

Freeland joins Jason Jordan on guitar, Greg Potter on mandolin, and Doug Clifton on bass.

Of being welcomed to the group, Freeland says…

“When I was asked to join Route 3, I took the opportunity to cover the decision in prayer, and was honored to soon accept the position with no hesitation. I had enjoyed filling in with the band at a few shows and the instant ‘mesh’ felt right.

When the Lord opens a door to stand on stage with brothers in Christ who love the Lord, love their families, and the same style of music, it’s an easy yes. It’s an honor and privilege to share the stage with these gentlemen, and I’m ready to make some good music!”

J.R. will play his first show with Route 3 this Saturday, September 13, at The Buffalo River Bluegrass Festival in Jasper, AR.