J.D. Crowe & The New South (ROU-0044) to the Grammy Hall of Fame

J.D. Crowe & The New South, the definitive statement of modern bluegrass released in 1975, and commonly known by its catalog number, Rounder 0044, has been selected for inclusion in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

This is the album that cemented young bluegrass upstarts Tony Rice, Ricky Skaggs, and Jerry Douglas as legitimate bluegrass stars, alongside the band’s iconic leader, banjo legend J.D. Crowe, and veteran bassist Bobby Slone.

Those who remember its release in ’75 recall the impact of hearing the first few bars of the opening number, a remake of The Dillards’ Old Home Place, and knowing immediately that everything had forever changed. Rice’s guitar dominated the track, a new sound except to those who had studied Clarence White closely while he was still with us. The energy and the “push” was powerful in a way that felt completely novel, though it was only a slight modification to what had come before.

At the time, Rice’s distinctive lead singing was unfamiliar to most bluegrass lovers, unless they had caught him with Bluegrass Alliance. The same was true of Skaggs, though he had been heard on albums with Ralph Stanley and in duet with Keith Whitley on Second Generation. Now both men had fully come into their own as vocalists and instrumentalists, and combined with Crowe, formed a solid trio harmony that was smooth as silk.

Douglas brought his reso-guitar to the band at a time when its use as a flashy lead instrument, playing individual lines like a mandolin or fiddle, was also a new sound. Still a teen, his solos were likewise a revelation on this record.

0044 also brought in songs from outside the bluegrass realm, which led to some complaints from purists. The inclusion of I’m Walkin’ by Fats Domino, a #1 hit on the R&B charts, raised a few eyebrows in 1975. It also marked the first of many Gordon Lightfoot songs to be recorded by Tony Rice with You Are What I Am and Ten Degrees & Getting Colder.

Contemporary folk music was recognized as well with Utah Phillips’ Rock Salt & Nails, and Ian Tyson’s Summer Wages. Bluegrass classics were also found in Some Old Day and Nashville Blues from the Flatt & Scruggs catalog, Cryin’ Holy from Bill Monroe, and a scorching version of Sally Goodin.

Every song a classic, and a “can’t pass” jam standard that every serious bluegrass picker or singer needs to know.

And we can’t mention this record without reference to the original cover, the black one, where Crowe was discovered after its production, to have had been making a rude gesture in the photo. The first pressing had to sell through before Rounder issued it in its now familiar brown cover. J.D.’s grin on the initial cover makes the joke.

Congratulations to Rounder on this recognition by the Grammy Museum, and to each of these essential bluegrass artists for the honor of being included in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

J.D. Crowe & The New South, along with a dozen other recordings, all at least 25 year since their original release, will be officially inducted on May 16 during a gala event at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.