J.D. Crowe remembered in recent interviews

For those of us grieving the loss of blugrass banjo legend J.D. Crowe, who
passed away on Christmas Eve, here are a few interviews conducted in recent years that should be both enjoyable and informative.
This first was recorded in 2019 with Dan Boner, Director of the
Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies program at ETSU talking with both Crowe and Jerry Keys. It was held for students in the program, and involves a whole lot of discussion with a little bit of picking at the end. The interview runs about an hour and a half, and is must see footage for serious students of J.D. Crowe.
Then there is this somewhat older, but no less iconic interview, conducted by
Jim Mills in 2014 at his banjo showroom and mini-museum in Cary, NC. It runs only 30 minutes, but is well worth the time to see two top level banjo pros talking shop.
And on a lighter note,
The Moron Brothers also interviewed Crowe earlier this year, and managed to draw out a good deal of interesting conversation with the banjo master.
We also have this update from Richard Thompson on final arrangements for J.D. Crowe.
Funeral services for James Dee “J.D.” Crowe, 84, who passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, will take place at the
Jessamine Christian Church in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
The funeral will be held 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, and entombment will follow in the nearby
Blue Grass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the church.
