J.D. Crowe remembered in Jeromie Stephens’ photos

Our good friend, Jerome Stephens, happened to be going through film of his photography yesterday and came across some images of J.D. Crowe he had forgotten about. So he scanned them in to his computer, and has shared them with us as we mourn the loss of a true bluegrass hero .

[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]

<script type="text/javascript"> //---------------------------------------------------------- //------ JAVASCRIPT HOOK FUNCTIONS FOR GRAVITY FORMS ------- //---------------------------------------------------------- if ( ! gform ) { document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', function() { gform.scriptsLoaded = true; } ); window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', function() { gform.domLoaded = true; } ); var gform = { domLoaded: false, scriptsLoaded: false, initializeOnLoaded: function( fn ) { if ( gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) { fn(); } else if( ! gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) { window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', fn ); } else { document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', fn ); } }, hooks: { action: {}, filter: {} }, addAction: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) { gform.addHook( 'action', action, callable, priority, tag ); }, addFilter: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) { gform.addHook( 'filter', action, callable, priority, tag ); }, doAction: function( action ) { gform.doHook( 'action', action, arguments ); }, applyFilters: function( action ) { return gform.doHook( 'filter', action, arguments ); }, removeAction: function( action, tag ) { gform.removeHook( 'action', action, tag ); }, removeFilter: function( action, priority, tag ) { gform.removeHook( 'filter', action, priority, tag ); }, addHook: function( hookType, action, callable, priority, tag ) { if ( undefined == gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) { gform.hooks[hookType][action] = []; } var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action]; if ( undefined == tag ) { tag = action + '_' + hooks.length; } if( priority == undefined ){ priority = 10; } gform.hooks[hookType][action].push( { tag:tag, callable:callable, priority:priority } ); }, doHook: function( hookType, action, args ) { // splice args from object into array and remove first index which is the hook name args = Array.prototype.slice.call(args, 1); if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) { var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action], hook; //sort by priority hooks.sort(function(a,b){return a["priority"]-b["priority"]}); hooks.forEach( function( hookItem ) { hook = hookItem.callable; if(typeof hook != 'function') hook = window[hook]; if ( 'action' == hookType ) { hook.apply(null, args); } else { args[0] = hook.apply(null, args); } } ); } if ( 'filter'==hookType ) { return args[0]; } }, removeHook: function( hookType, action, priority, tag ) { if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) { var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action]; hooks = hooks.filter( function(hook, index, arr) { var removeHook = (undefined==tag||tag==hook.tag) && (undefined==priority||priority==hook.priority); return !removeHook; } ); gform.hooks[hookType][action] = hooks; } } }; } </script> <div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/j-d-crowe-remembered-in-jeromie-stephens-photos/' > <div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'> <input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'> <input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' /> <label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label> </li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Comments</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div> <div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' /> </div> <p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js" name="ak_js" value="226"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form> </div>