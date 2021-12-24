J.D. Crowe remembered in Jeromie Stephens’ photos

J.D. Crowe backstage at the Tucson Bluegrass Festival, Tucson, AZ, in 2004 – photo by Jerome Stephens

Our good friend, Jerome Stephens, happened to be going through film of his photography yesterday and came across some images of J.D. Crowe he had forgotten about. So he scanned them in to his computer, and has shared them with us as we mourn the loss of a true bluegrass hero.

  • Dwight McCall, JD Crowe and Josh Willliams. Graves Mountain Bluegrass Festival, Syria, VA (2003) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • JD Crowe, Tucson Bluegrass Festival, Tucson, AZ (2004) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Ben Greene (James King Band) and J.D. Crowe, Tucson Bluegrass Festival, Tucson, AZ (2004) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Bill Yates and JD Crowe backstage, Graves Mountain Bluegrass Festival, Syria, VA (2003) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • J.D. Crowe backstage at the Tucson Bluegrass Festival, Tucson, AZ (2004) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • J.D. Crowe backstage at the Tucson Bluegrass Festival, Tucson, AZ (2004) - photo by Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

