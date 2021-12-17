J.D. Crowe recovering after brief hospitalization

Banjo legend J.D. Crowe is recovering after being hospitalized late last month. We understand that he is currently in a rehab center, though his son, David, tells us that he expects his dad to be home on Monday. So Crowe will be home for Christmas – wonderful news.

David says that J.D. is doing much better, and while any time someone at 84 years of age has go into hospital it is a matter of concern, we all hope to hear that he is back on his feet soon.

Crowe has a new album with Rickey Wasson, titled Crowe & Wasson, which should be available in the next few days from Truegrass Entertainment. Much of it was recorded in the late ’90s, when Rickey was working with Crowe in the New South, and the rest cut within the last few years. We expect to have a review available soon.

We’re sure that all our readers will join us in wishing J.D. Crowe a very Merry Christmas, and best wishes for a full recovery.

Anyone wanting to send a get well card or note can do so in care of his son.

David Crowe

117 Regency Point Path

Lexington, KY 40503