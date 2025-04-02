I’ve Made It Home video from Shelton & Williams

Turnberry Records has released a striking video for I’ve Made It Home, their current single for Shelton & Williams.

Written and sung by Johnny Williams, one of the finest and most authentic traditional, mountain-style vocalists we have in contemporary bluegrass, it’s delivered a cappella, with only his somber voice alongside that of his wife, Jeanette Williams, and Jay Shelton.

Johnny says that he was purposefully drawing on the ancient tones when he pulled this from his imagination.

“A few years ago, I had the idea to write a new song that had the old time sound, and I’ve Made It Home is what came from that. Growing up in the hills of Virginia, songs like this were sung in churches with no music. Then listening to the early music of Ralph Stanley brought back some of those memories.

As I have many times I wrote this song while riding down the road in my car. It didn’t take too many miles to complete it. After introducing the song in a songwriting showcase with Larry Cordle, and his response to it, I decided it was time to record it.”

The music video perfectly portrays the stark character of the song by working in black and white, and showing only faces against a dark background. It’s very effective, and well chosen.

I’ve Made It Home, and the full A Time For Every Season album on which it is included, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at Get It Played.