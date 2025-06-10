Mighty Cord Records has released their first single for Nashville songstress Val Storey, their most recent signee.

It’s her new bluegrass cut of I’ve Just Seen A Face, written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, but mostly Paul McCartney, and recorded by The Beatles in 1965. Even the original had a distinctive grassy feel, and was quickly covered by bluegrass bands of the day, including The Dillards and the Charles River Valley Boys. During the ’70s it became a bluegrass jam standard, and a quick way to handle a drunken request for Beatles music at bluegrass bar gigs everywhere.

Val had recorded this song once before, but Larry liked it so well he suggested that she cut it again for her Mighty Cord album.

It’s one that Storey says she especially likes.

“I have always loved this particular Beatles song. I was thrilled to discover that it’s in Paul McCartney’s top five favorite songs he’s written. The lyrics capture that magical moment when you see someone for the first time and know they’ve stolen your heart. I’m excited for you to hear it.”

Helping out in the studio were some real bluegrass heavy hitters. Scott Vestal is on banjo, with Bryan Sutton on guitar and reso-guitar, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle and mandolin, and Mark Fain on bass. Mike Rogers sings harmony.

They follow The Beatles arrangement pretty closely, but with banjos and fiddles. Have a listen.

I’ve Just Seen A Face from Val Storey is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.