I’ve Got No Tears Left To Cry from Darren Nicholson

Mountain Home Music’s latest single for Darren Nicholson is a straight ahead traditional bluegrass number he wrote with Charles Humphrey III, a moody three quarter time song called I’ve Got No Tears Left To Cry.

Darren has been an important part of the bluegrass scene in western North Carolina for some time, including serving as a founding member of the region’s powerhouse group, Balsam Range. He took his exit in 2022 after 15 years to focus on a solo career, recording a string of well-received songs with Mountain Home.

He describes this latest as a “moving on” song.

“I heard Marty Stuart say once that you should always trust a simple song. That stuck with me. So, I’ve Got No Tears Left To Cry is just that. It’s a blunt goodbye letter from a jaded lover who is completely over being burned one too many times — a ‘moving on’ song.

Musically, it’s a traditional-sounding piece that is reminiscent of classic bluegrass and honky-tonk music. It’s written to sing with big harmonies, and Kevin Sluder and Avery Welter nailed those.

I am very proud of this cut, and think bluegrass fans will enjoy it!”

It was recorded with Darren on mandolin and lead vocal, supported by David Johnson on guitar, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Deanie Richardson on fiddle, and Mark Fain on bass. The aforementioned members of Nicholson’s touring group, Sluder and Welter, sang harmony.

Very strong track – check it out.

I’ve Got No Tears Left To Cry is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.