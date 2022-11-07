I’ve Been Down That Road from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Skip to content
As they prepare for their big
Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival this weekend, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have a new single to celebrate on Billy Blue Records.
It’s a song from their next Billy Blue project, expected next March, called
. The song has a traditional country sound, and pictures a young man crying in his beer about how restricted his life seems, until and older man at the bar suggests where he is headed with that kind of thinking. I’ve Been Down That Road
Mullins explains why this track works so well, and how the song might have gone in another direction.
“Larry Cordle and Jerry Salley write hits, and Adam McIntosh is singing SO GOOD these days. Add triple fiddles from Jason Barie, a country groove with Randy Barnes’ big bass tone, our friend Josh Swift on dobro, and this could be a drinking song! BUT, it’s a story advising against going astray, because
I’ve Been Down That Road.”
Joe sings harmony vocals with recent former Rambler, Jeff Parker, who also adds mandolin, and Adam on guitar and lead vocal.
Have a listen…
I’ve Been Down That Road is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
