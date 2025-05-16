I’ve Always Been a Rambler from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys – photo © Laci Mack

Sound Biscuit Studio Productions has a new single today for The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, the first with their reconfigured lineup.

Since their previous full-length project with Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, Wanderers Like Me, there have been personnel changes in the band, with John Gooding coming aboard on guitar and Max Silverstein on fiddle.

For the single, the Boys, dedicated to the traditional bluegrass sound, have chosen I’ve Always Been A Rambler, written by G.B. Grayson, and recorded by he and Henry Whitter in 1928. It wasn’t commercially released until 1930, and derives from a folk song by that name believed to have existed for some time prior.

Band leader, mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski, says that they only thought of this song the day they were set to record.

“With the addition of John Gooding to The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys lineup, we wanted to feature his talents on the guitar in some way, and as soon as possible! I had been racking my brain trying to find a song, when Jereme brought I’ve Always Been a Rambler to the table the day we were set to record.

It’s kinda crazy how this came together so quickly. This is an old Grayson and Whitter song, and we pulled a lot of inspiration from Jack Cooke on this one. Get it, John!”

The Jereme of whom he speaks is Jereme Brown, founding banjo player and tenor singer, who performs on the track, along with bassist Jasper Lorentzen and fiddler Silverstein.

Given the similarity in the chord structure, the Boys have paired I’ve Always Been a Rambler with the Earl Scruggs classic, Pike County Breakdown, which they play for the instrumental breaks.

Gooding shows that he definitely has the old time sound, and is a perfect fit for The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, as is and does Silverstein on fiddle.

Have a listen.

I’ve Always Been a Rambler is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.