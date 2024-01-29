It’s Time To Go Home from JigJam

Irish grassers JigJam have a new single today, a lovely waltz time ballad called Time To Go Home, played in a style they call iGrass.

The song, written by lead singer and guitarist Jamie McKeogh, explores a side of Irish culture that we rarely see in the states, the local pub scene. Of course we have bars all over the US, but they tend to be mostly about drinking, while the pub in the Irish or British context is a gathering place where music is shared, but not typically on stage, there is food and drink on offer, and is often the social center of a town or neighborhood.

Jamie says that the song sets out to capture precisely that.

“It’s Time To Go Home encapsulates what Irish music and culture is all about. The setting is an Irish music session that’s happening at a local bar in our hometown of Tullamore. It’s an end of the night singalong composition as people head for home after a great evening of craic, music, and camaraderie. We hope you all enjoy this one.”

Like most of their songs, the band mixes elements of their native Irish folk music into their bluegrass, turning this one into an anthem for a simpler way of life.

Daithi Melia is on banjo, Gavin Strappe on mandolin, and Kevin Buckley on fiddle.

Have a listen…

Time To Go Home is available today from popular download and streaming services online.