It’s OK To Be OK from Billy Droze

RBR Entertainment has a new single this month for Nashville singer and songwriter, Billy Droze.

Since turning from country music to his first love of bluegrass a few years ago, Billy has offered one of the freshest sounds in our music, both as a vocalist and a writer. His songs have been recorded by The Grascals, Junior Sisk, Marty Raybon, Flatt Lonesome and others, and his own releases have consistently charted high on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

This latest is a happy, feel good number called It’s OK To Be OK, the third single from his upcoming album. It’s one Droze wrote with RBR label head Chris Meyers, and cut with support from Seth Taylor on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Tim Crouch on fiddle and mandolin, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Greg Martin on bass. John Meador adds harmony vocals.

Billy says that the song is about allowing yourself to thrive even when times are tough.

“It’s not like I’m the only one who has had hard times, but I feel like I have had a lot of them. This song is all about giving myself permission to just be OK, and relax in the moment when I’m not necessarily on top the world.”

It’s a fun song with an admirable message. Check it out…

Downloads of It’s OK To Be OK are enabled now from the RBR Entertainment web site. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.