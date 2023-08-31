It’s Lonesome Everywhere I Go drops for Kathy Kallick Band

Kathy Kallick Band at Grass Valley, CA 2022 – photo © Alan Bond

San Francisco Bay area’s Kathy Kallick Band today releases its first single – It’s Lonesome Everywhere I Go – from the forthcoming CD, The Lonesome Chronicles.

About the single Kallick comments,

“Lonesome is such a big part of bluegrass, and always has been. One doesn’t have to dig deep to get that, but the deeper you go, the more variety there is in the quality of lonesomes. From the upbeat, happy-sounding lonesome to the heart-wrenching, desperate lonesome. The last few years have been the lonesomest ever! Being separated from each other, from the musical conversation and collaboration, the camaraderie, all that really hurt and compounded the sense of loss. What a glorious celebration to play music together at last! In the style of the Delmore Brothers, this song addresses a sad and lonesome experience in an upbeat and bluesy way.”

It’s Lonesome Everywhere I Go, is one of six new Kathy Kallick compositions among the highlights of The Lonesome Chronicles, her 23rd album. She wrote several in response to the pandemic, like Just Lonesome Ol’ Me & the Radio and This Old Lonesome Song, but the album’s 14 songs and tunes encompass a broad range of emotions and bluegrass-related styles. The Lonesome Chronicles follows the double set of new and archival recordings, What Are They Doing In Heaven Today?, which was the #10 album for all of 2022 on The Folk Alliance International Album Chart after a monthly peak at #3, and reaching #7 on the NACC Folk Chart.

The second single – Just Lonesome Ol’ Me & The Radio – will be released on September 19, 2023.

The Lonesome Chronicles is the 23rd release from Kathy Kallick, and the Kathy Kallick Band’s seventh album. It’s half dozen new Kallick songs don’t all have ‘lonesome’ in the title, and the record includes new tunes written by Greg Booth and Tom Bekeny, and thrilling covers of songs learned from the Osborne Brothers, Earl Scruggs, and John Prine. The album will be released on October 17, 2023.

Kallick is once again accompanied by the stellar group of musicians who have been with her for more than 15 years, namely Annie Staninec (fiddle), Greg Booth (reso-guitar and banjo), Tom Bekeny (mandolin), and Cary Black (bass), all of whom provide sterling harmonies.

The release of The Lonesome Chronicles will be marked by concerts on September 15 and 17 in Portland, Seattle, and Olympia, Washington, and from September 27 to October 1 in Mountain View, Berkeley, Sacramento, Pacifica and Sebastopol, California. For more details, visit the band website.

All of the Kathy Kallick Band’s six highly praised releases have spent a year in the upper echelon of the bluegrass charts. In addition, 2015’s Foxhounds was a #1 album on the Roots Music Report Contemporary Bluegrass charts, and 2018’s Horrible World was a #1 album (and the Kathy Kallick Band a #1 Artist) on the Folk Alliance International charts.

Kathy Kallick’s pioneering career includes winning a Grammy and two IBMA Awards, receiving a Lifetime Membership from the California Bluegrass Association, co-founding the internationally acclaimed Good Ol’ Persons, and collaborating with the country’s top acoustic musicians.