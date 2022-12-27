It’s Gonna Get Better drops for Volume Five

Skip to content
Mountain Fever Records has released a new single for Volume Five, the third from their upcoming album, , set to release next week. Karma
It’s a song called
, written by two of the most celebrated songwriters in bluegrass, Craig Market and Tim Stafford. Between the two of them, this pair has written dozens of memorable songs recorded by top touring acts like Blue Highway, Ronnie Bowman, Lonesome River Band, Amanda Cook, Balsam Range, Alan Bibey, Junior Sisk, and many others. So when these two write together, you sit up and take note. It’s Gonna Get Better
This effort does not disappoint, especially with Glen Harrell singing the lead. It’s performed as a thoughtful ballad, of the sort that Stafford and Market have contributed to iconic Ronnie Bowman projects in the past. Their skill with both lyrics and melody stands out here, with Volume Five giving it just the right treatment.
Craig described the song as one that looks at hard times from the midst of desperation and uncertainty, offering a word of comfort for brighter days ahead.
“
It’s Gonna Get Better is a sentiment I’ve found to be true. I hope we’ve been able to articulate it effectively, and I’m grateful to my Volume Five friends for recording it. I hope the song can bring some comfort to someone who’s feeling hopeless.”
Harrell is supported by bandmates Jason Burleson on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin and octave mandolin, and Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar. Harrell also provides fiddle, and Burleson and Partin sing harmony vocals.
It’s a good’n…
VIDEO
It’s Gonna Get Better from Volume Five is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
The
Karma CD can be ordered directly from the band web site.
