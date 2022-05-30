It’s Been Raining Since You’ve Gone from Lori King & Junction 63

Lori King & Junction 63 have released a new single to bluegrass radio this month, from their home in Drakesville, Iowa.

For years the group has been a popular fixture at midwestern bluegrass festivals, where they have won multiple awards for their music and their showmanship. Now they are taking their sound to the wider national market.

This latest is one called It’s Been Raining Since You’ve Gone, written by Edgar Loudermilk and Kelli Kingrey, which describes how a lost love can affect the way you feel. Lori plays bass and sings lead, supported by her husband, Joe King, on guitar, with producer Darin Aldridge on mandolin, Sammy Shelor on banjo, and Samantha Snyder on fiddle. Darin and his wife, Brooke, provide the harmony vocals.

King says that he feels fortunate to have worked with some of her favorite artists in the studio.

“We can’t wait for y’all to hear it! Be sure to contact your radio DJs and ask them to spin it for you.

I’m so blessed to have worked with some of the best in the bluegrass business on this latest single, and I hope our fans enjoy it as much as we loved recording it! We will be featuring it live during our summer tour.”

Here’s a taste of the track…

Radio programmers can get the single now via AirPlay Direct. Pre-saves are enabled on Spotify.