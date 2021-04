It’s A Beautiful Day from Jim Hurst

One artist we have missed during the pandemic year has been Jim Hurst. The celebrated guitarist and vocalist has been keeping a low profile while shows have been missing in action, but with warm weather and a promise of renewed activity on the touring front, Jim is back with a happy, feel good song of the season.

It’s A Beautiful Day, one of his compositions, starts out with Hurst’s Jerry Reed-inspired fingerstyle guitar and rich baritone voice, but he is quickly joined by an all-star cast of pickers who generate a snappy swing beat to get those toes a’tappin’. Emory Lester is on mandolin, Fred Carpenter on fiddle, Mike Witcher on reso-guitar, and Michael Gaisbacher on bass.

For the choruses, Jim is accompanied by Claire Lynch, Dale Ann Bradley, and Shelton Feazell in a Gospel-style quartet. It really makes you feel like running outdoors to bask in the sunshine.

Here’s a taste.

It’s A Beautiful Day is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Share some of the joy of springtime with a friend in this song.