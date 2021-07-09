It Won’t Be Very Long – new Gospel single from Fast Track

Engelhardt Music Group has just released a new Gospel project from Fast Track called simply Good News.

Among its ten tracks are timeless selections from the rich bluegrass Gospel catalog, the hymn books of the southeastern US, and new compositions from bassist Ron Spears.

A debut single is released now to bluegrass and Gospel radio, a call and response classic titled It Won’t Be Very Long. All five members of the group contribute vocals on this one – Dale Perry on banjo, Steve Day on fiddle, Ron Spears on bass, Jesse Brock on mandolin, and Duane Sparks on guitar.

Here’s a taste.

The single and the full Good News album are available wherever you stream or download music online. Audio CDs can be ordered from EMG.