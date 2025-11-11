It Takes All Kinds to Make a World from Bryan Sutton and Trey Hensley

Guitar master Bryan Sutton is on a tear right now, releasing singles one after another from his upcoming Mountain Home Music project, From Roots to Branches. The album pairs Sutton with some of his chief flatpicking influences, as well as guitarists who he has inspired in some way.

This latest track find him alongside Trey Hensley, singing a Roger Miller classic, It Takes All Kinds to Make a World.

Bryan says that it’s a fun song that the two of them enjoyed cutting.

“One of my goals with this new collection of duets versus the first collection of duets from 20 years ago was to sing.

I am as much a fan of Trey’s singing as I am of his playing, so it was great to search for songs to do with him. This silly Roger Miller song provided a great opportunity to showcase what we do when we get together, which is just laugh and have a good time!”

The song comes from Miller’s 1964 record, Roger and Out, which gave the world hits like Dang Me and Chug-A-Lug. This one isn’t as well known, but has the same Roger Miller charm.

Trey agrees that it was an entertaining session.

“When Bryan reached out about some potential songs we could record together, It Takes All Kinds to Make a World was one of the first songs he mentioned — and being a huge Roger Miller fan, I immediately knew that would be a fun one. Sure enough, it was one of the most fun experiences I have ever had in the studio. Of course, sitting down and playing music with a hero is always a good time…I’m so excited for everyone to hear this!”

Of course Bryan and Trey get plenty of guitar licks in while they trade verses.

Have a listen.

It Takes All Kinds to Make a World is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers from AirPlay Direct.