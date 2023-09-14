It Doesn’t Matter Anymore from Apple & Setser

Bell Buckle Records has released a single from the vocal duo of Apple & Setser, their take on the early rock ‘n roll classic, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore. Written by Paul Anka, it was first released in 1959 as a single by Buddy Holly, just a few weeks prior to his tragic death in a plane crash. Linda Ronstadt also had a hit with the song in 1974 at the height of the country rock era.

Brad Apple and Pam Setser have been performing together as a duo act since 2017, though they have worked together in a variety of formats for three decades now. Both were raised in family bands in the Ozark region of Arkansas, and played at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View. Apple also has gained notoriety as a songwriter, with his original compositions recorded by a number of bluegrass artists.

As Apple & Setser, Brad plays flatpick and finger style guitar along with mandolin and bass, and Pam adds her voice to his while the two share lead and harmony vocal duties.

As you might expect, their version of It Doesn’t Matter Anymore follows more closely with the Ronstadt than the Holly arrangement, with studio support from Shad Cobb, Tim Crouch, and Sam Crawford.

Have a listen…

It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, and the full self-titled Apple & Setser album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Downloads may also be purchased directly from the artists.

Radio programmers will find all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.