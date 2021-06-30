It Ain’t Me – new single from Steep Canyon Rangers

Skip to content
The Steep Canyon Rangers have released a new single, one of several extra tracks recorded during the sessions for their current album on Yep Roc Records. Arm in Arm
Now the band is releasing these individually, starting with
, played in the Steeps inimitable bluegrass/Americana hybrid style. It Ain’t Me
We spoke with banjo man Graham Sharp about this track, written within the band, and the unique tone he delivered on the five.
Woody Platt and Mike Ashworth wrote this one. The first time I heard them singing it backstage it blew my mind.
The banjo is a Yates, with a little studio polish on it, but mostly I tried to open it up a little by keeping my hand off the head for some of the parts, so it gets a little wobbly, but I like the sustain.
This is a take from the
Arm In Arm sessions. We held a few tunes back that we’re getting around to releasing as singles. I love hearing Woody sing one he wrote because it suits his voice so well.”
Have a listen.
It Ain’t Me is available for download purchase from The Steep Canyon Rangers’ bandcamp page.
