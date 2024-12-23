Isaac Eicher has a lot planned for the future

Isaac Eicher at Carter Studios in Nashville (5/28/24) – photo © Zane DuMont

Isaac Eicher, a highly skilled mandolinist, has captivated audiences with his authentic and soulful performances that harken back to the roots of traditional bluegrass music. Delving into his musical journey, Isaac’s commitment to honoring and preserving the rich heritage of traditional music is both inspiring and influential in the contemporary music scene. Unravelling the transition of styles, here is the story of Isaac Eicher’s pursuit of music that his parents and family also play.

Eicher has never backed away from his passion, which includes everything from bluegrass to most every genre of music. His musical journey is a tapestry woven with dedication and flair. From humble beginnings to becoming a respected figure in the roots music scene, his career is a testament to his talent and commitment. This love affair began in his formative years, nurtured by the sounds of traditional tunes and the magic of the mandolin. Early influences, his parents Shelby Eicher and Janet Rutland, grandparents, and siblings, Nathan and Paul, laid the foundation for his musical exploration and growth. One could say, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree after all.

Throughout his career, Isaac Eicher has marked significant milestones, winning first place at RockyGrass, and taking the National Mandolin Championship in Winfield, KS. He has performed at renowned venues and collaborated with esteemed artists. Born and raised in Tulsa, he nows makes his home in Nashville where he works with a number of ensembles, and takes on studio session work. Each step has shaped his musical journey and propelled him towards excellence.

Bluegrass music in its many forms is more than just a genre for Isaac; it’s a way of life. It influences not only his sound but also his storytelling and connection to his musical roots, shaping his identity as an artist.

A new album he released in May called Accents is really a jazz mandolin album.

“It has original music, ‘latin’ grooves, and gypsy jazz/acoustic swing,” he tells us. “Not a bluegrass tune in sight. But it features some notable collaborations with artists like Victor Wooten, Rory Hoffman, and Eli Bishop. Obviously Victor is the biggest guest appearance on the project, and I think it helps me because I’m trying to do something similar to what Béla Fleck has done with the Flecktones.”

“I play a very ‘bluegrass’ instrument, and I think my biggest potential audience is in the bluegrass world. I want to take my music, like the tracks that have electric bass and drums, and start booking some slots at the more progressive bluegrass festivals with that ensemble, like Wintergrass, Hardly Strictly, and FreshGrass. I spoke to someone in PR recently who told me I need more publications, articles, reviews, etc., and that there is a specific story that we should try to craft, which is that I’m a ‘delicious disruptor.’ In other words, this means I’m doing something groundbreaking on my instrument, and making amazing music that is really unique and worth a listen.”

Reviving traditional music, whether jazz or bluegrass, comes with its own set of challenges, from preserving authentic styles to connecting with modern audiences. However, for Isaac Eicher, the rewards are plentiful. The joy of reviving forgotten melodies and the satisfaction of keeping a cherished musical heritage alive make it all worthwhile.

He also teaches mandolin, both bluegrass and jazz, with a good many instructional videos available on YouTube and on his web site.

As a torchbearer for this music, Eicher has big plans for the future. Releasing new music and organizing community events, Eicher is committed to spreading the magic of mandolin music far and wide. Looking ahead, Eicher sees his music evolving while staying true to its essence.

With a fresh perspective and a deep respect for tradition, Isaac Eicher envisions a vibrant career as he continues to pave his way in the realm of music. Through his unwavering commitment to authenticity and his demonstrated ardor for the craft, Isaac embodies the essence of professionalism in its purest form. As we are allowed to witness his journey unfold, we will be reminded of the timeless power and beauty of music deeply rooted in tradition.

Isaac Eicher’s route and destination is not just a personal journey but a shared celebration of the rich tapestry of musical heritage that continues to resonate with audiences around the world.