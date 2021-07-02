Mountain Home Music has a new single today for Unspoken Tradition, a song written by prolific hitmaker Aaron Bibelhauser, Irons In The Fire.

A singer, instrumentalist, and recording artist as well as a songwriter, Aaron says that this song describes the life of anyone trying to work at several occupations at the same time.

“In the bluegrass world, many of us juggle much more than just a career as a professional musician. Some of us have full time day jobs, side gigs as a session musician, radio host, songwriter, etc. — and there’s always behind-the-scenes music business work to be done as well. That sentiment is strikingly obvious within the top shelf delivery of Irons In The Fire from Unspoken Tradition. Ironically, my co-writer and uncle, Steve Guenthner, retired from his own career in the business world shortly before I asked him to lend a hand with this song. He certainly provided some contrasting wisdom to bring the song full circle in recognizing that, no matter how much work there is left to do, or how challenging the road ahead appears, freedom lies in the path forward… the journey, not the destination.”

And it tickled the fancy of the band’s guitarist and lead singer, Audie McGinnis, right away.

“This song spoke to me on first listen; there was no ‘break in’ period to allow it to grow on me. Early on in the band’s life, we started using the slogan, ‘working class bluegrass’ as an attempt to brand ourselves and connect with our audience. I still think we hold true to that slogan today. With that in mind, it just feels like this song was written for us.”

Have a listen…

Irons In The Fire from Unspoken Tradition is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.