Iraq – new single from Carl Bentley

In his latest release, Indiana bluegrass singer and songwriter Carl Bentley deals with a very difficult subject, one that affects many families of our service members who have been scarred by what they experienced in wartime. It hits especially hard now that a second war has begun overseas, and we consider the terror snd hardships faced by both military and civilian populations as a result.

Iraq is a song Carl wrote about post traumatic stress disorder, and the impact it has had on soldiers who served during that conflict. Though he never spent time in the service, Bentley can relate to their struggles through his own difficult life, which includes surviving a near fatal auto accident, with a prolonged and difficult recovery.

Thinking of those service personnel afflicted with PTSD, he says, “The war may have ended for some, but the battles come home with them.”

Iraq is the first single from Carl’s next album, These Are Mine, which will feature only songs he has written. Here he sings and plays guitar, with support from Rick Hayes on mandolin and bass, and Tim Crouch on fiddle.

Check it out…

Radio programmers can get Iraq now from AirPlay Direct.