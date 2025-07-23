Introducing The Landon Fitzpatrick Band

Following four years on banjo with RalphStanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, banjo player Landon Fitzpatrick left the band last year to return home to Georgia, where both he and his wife would be closer to family.

He has now resurrected his own Landon Fitzpatrick Band, with whom he had toured since 2015, in between stints with Larry Efaw and Ralph II. They have a new single this week to share, a clever number Landon wrote called Hard To Make The Good Fish Bite.

Though still a young man, Fitzpatrick has been involved professionally in bluegrass since he was 12 years old, playing with bands near his home in Chickamauga, GA. He took his first gig with Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers when he was only 15, but left after a year to finish school. Upon doing so, he was back on the road with Efaw until 2019 when Ralph II offered him a job.

With Landon in the new group are Arron Ramey on guitar, Eb Saunders on fiddle, and Martin Adams on bass.

Their first single together has been made into a music video with a homespun, rural vibe.

Have a look/listen.

Hard To Make The Good Fish Bite is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Landon online to obtain an airplay copy.

A full album of new music from The Landon Fitzpatrick Band is on the horizon.